Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.39 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00061419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001301 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,438,110,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,110,418 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.