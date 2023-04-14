Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Versus Systems stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

