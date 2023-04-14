ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

ViewRay Stock Performance

VRAY stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ViewRay by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

