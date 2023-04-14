Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.40

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
