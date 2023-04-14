Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212 ($2.63).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 151.95 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.46, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

