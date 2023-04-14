Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Position Cut by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.40% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 282,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile



Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

