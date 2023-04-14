Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Visteon Stock Up 0.8 %
VC stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.78.
Visteon Company Profile
