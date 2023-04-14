Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.01 ($9.79) and traded as high as €9.40 ($10.22). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.32 ($10.13), with a volume of 2,545,382 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.87) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vivendi Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.01.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

