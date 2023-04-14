Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.62

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.62 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 198.80 ($2.46). Volex shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.50), with a volume of 534,776 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £336.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,489.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

