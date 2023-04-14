VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0358

VRES (VRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $89.47 million and $247.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VRES alerts:

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03402857 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $289.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

