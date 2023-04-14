W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.