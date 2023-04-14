Walken (WLKN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.45 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,546 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

