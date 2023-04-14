Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,894,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.