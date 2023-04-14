Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,919 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Halliburton by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

HAL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 2,417,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,148. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

