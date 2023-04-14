Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,381,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 700,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.58. 1,095,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $400.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

