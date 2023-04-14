Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

