Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

