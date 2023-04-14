Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Salesforce worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

