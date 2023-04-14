Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

