Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $680.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

