Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

