Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,076,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

