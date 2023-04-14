Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

