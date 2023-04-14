Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 135 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $284.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.