Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

