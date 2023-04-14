Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.75 million and $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,404,021 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

