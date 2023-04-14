Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Waterco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Waterco Company Profile
