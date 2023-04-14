Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Waterco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Waterco alerts:

Waterco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.