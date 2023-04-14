WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,164 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.02.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

