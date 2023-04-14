Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Weichai Power Trading Down 0.7 %

WEICY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,058. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

About Weichai Power

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.