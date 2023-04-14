WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.99

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 589864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.49.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

