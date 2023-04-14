Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AR opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

