Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.
Antero Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE AR opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
