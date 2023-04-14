Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

