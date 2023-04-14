WEMIX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.19 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $292.24 million and $9.19 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 962,064,469 coins and its circulating supply is 246,936,584 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,021,268.7422307 with 246,890,383.72770277 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.14766444 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $9,024,823.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

