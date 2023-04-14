WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

