WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 429,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 15,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

