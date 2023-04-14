Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 354,598 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

