Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

