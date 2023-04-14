William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Monday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.