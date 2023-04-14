Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 3,277.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

About Wintrust Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

