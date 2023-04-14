Wolfe Research Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Underperform

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $9,886,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

