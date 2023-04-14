Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.03. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

