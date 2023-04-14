World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE):

4/13/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

4/13/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00.

4/4/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. 133,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $104.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $41,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

