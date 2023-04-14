Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 8,345.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WWAC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 26,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,651. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

