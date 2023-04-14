WW International (NYSE:WW) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 3,849,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,455,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

