Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

