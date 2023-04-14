Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

