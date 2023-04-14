Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,054,407 shares of company stock worth $150,198,195 in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.