XYO Price Hits $0.0055 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $70.07 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.39 or 0.99993334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

