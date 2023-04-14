Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
YNGFF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
