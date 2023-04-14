yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.28 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $9,303.10 or 0.30187553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $305.03 million and $63.28 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

